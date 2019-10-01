According to the embassy, the rea

dings show that radiation levels in three Japanese cities are almost the same as in major cities outside of Japan, including Seoul.

Japan's Embassy in South Korea has begun publishing daily measurements of radiation levels in Fukushima Prefecture and Seoul after new questions were raised about the lingering effects of the 2011 nuclear disaster.The embassy website said the informationThe two countries have taken retaliatory trade measures against one another, and South Korea has tightened its radiation checks on food imports from Japan."The Japanese government hopes the South Korean people's understanding about Japan's radiation levels will deepen as we continue to provide accurate information based on scientific evidence and explain it fully with clarity," the website states in Japanese and Korean.The embassy began posting details about the radiation levels last week, showing figures for two cities in Fukushima Prefecture along with levels in Tokyo and Seoul.The most recent post shows the radiation level in the city of Fukushima was 0.135 microsieverts per hour on Friday, similar to the 0.120 reading seen in Seoul.The level in the city of Iwaki in Fukushima, 30 kilometers away from the plant, was 0.060, while Tokyo, more than 200 km away, was 0.036.The posts use data taken by radiation monitoring authorities in both countries as well as by local offices in Fukushima.Questions have also been raised about the safety of the Olympics being held in Tokyo next year, with some South Korean lawmakers pushing for a boycott and travel ban over what they portray as radiation risks from Fukushima.The city of Fukushima, some 70 km away from the stricken nuclear power plant, is set to host baseball and softball games during the Olympics.AndA magnitude 9.0 earthquake in March 2011 triggered a massive tsunami that knocked out cooling systems at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, located on the Pacific coast in the nation's northeast.The plant spewed radioactive materials into the air, soil and water in the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.