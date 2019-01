We don't hear much about Fukushima, do we? There is good reason for the media to ignore it. Join me as we look at the Fukushima nuclear disaster...then to now. The truth needs told, and it's scarier than you can imagine.

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.



Catherine's latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don't Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

In the interest of responsible journalism, and in accordance with all U.S. Copyright laws, the following educational videographic update of what's happened at Fukushima,, since the catastrophic three-reactors meltdown, I submit the following video available onI make no commentary about the issues, as you, the reader, probably will make your own in the comment section below this article, which ought to be sufficient for all to know.Published on Oct 5, 201817:44 minutesAlso Read: Fukushima Fuel Debris Removal To Begin In 2021