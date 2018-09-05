© File Photo/Richard Atrero de Guzman/Global Look Press



The Japanese authorities have acknowledged for the first time that a man died from cancer resulting from acute radiation poisoning at the Fukushima nuclear plant that went into meltdown following an earthquake back in 2011.Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry then acknowledged that his death was in factand recognized his family as eligible for compensation in the first such case since the disaster.According to the ministry, the diseased worked mainly at the Fukushima plant, which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011 as well as at some other nuclear power station for more than 28 years until 2015. Notably,the Japanese media report.On the afternoon of March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake struck northeastern Japan, unleashing a deadly tsunami. The disaster caused meltdown of three out of six nuclear reactors at the Fukushima plant. More than 160,000 people were forced from their homes after the catastrophe.Japan saw rising death rates among the evacuees but the issue was attributed to the chaos of evacuations and mental traumas. Meanwhile, decontamination works at the crippled plant continue as the power station operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) says thatIn mid-August, the UN raised alarm over what it called "exploitation" of the homeless and migrant workers during the Fukushima clean-up works.The UN said, citing some "detailed reports", that people were granted decontamination contracts without relevant work experience. About 5,000 people on average continue to work at the Fukushima plant per day, according to the Japanese NHK broadcaster.