© JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP



Police have "geolocated" a French friend and former associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in South America after he went "missing" in the wake of the disgraced American financier's death, say French reports.In 2015 he denied any involvement in Epstein's alleged offences. French prosecutors have not named him and he has not been charged with any crimes.On Tuesday, they announced that they had searched Karin Models, an agency he founded in 1978.Speaking on condition of anonymity, a friend of Mr Brunel told Le Parisien: "As part of his professional activities, he organised agency dinners frequented by very pretty girls. And to balance things out, men were invited but it didn't go any further than that."As part of a sex trafficking probe, police on Monday also searched Epstein's vast Parisian apartment on Avenue Foch, one of the capital's most expensive streets, favoured by royalty, celebrities and billionaires.According to French media, Epstein's French-Brazilian butler opened the door to the Parisian home, which contains around 50 rooms, including one dedicated to massage.The newspaper said the flat showed signs of having been cleaned out.French investigators last month launched a preliminary investigation into whether any French citizens or residents were victims or accomplices of Mr Epstein's alleged crimes.They were pursuing allegations that Mr Epstein raped or sexually assaulted underage girls in France on the basis of three letters from Innocence in Danger, an advocacy group.Three women have since given testimony to police but the events they allege took place have past the statutes of limitations for any prosecution to take place.That has prompted police to issue a call for other alleged victims to come forward.Epstein was found hanged in his New York jail cell on August 10 while awaiting trial.