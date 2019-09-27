A stale, evidence-free tale

Relying on traitors' testimony

Forero does not cite additional, independently verifiable evidence that might support these allegations, which suggests that the Justice Department doesn't have any.

A former senior US official who was shown the documents filed in Spain said it was the first time he had seen American authorities alleging that Mr. Chávez's sponsorship of drug trafficking constituted a formal strategy to debilitate the US "That said, it makes sense for a regime that has long seen itself in an asymmetric war with us," said the former official.

Poisoning the well

© Business Insider, 9/14/17



The goal is never to prove anything or present substantive debate, but to further poison the well of US public opinion against Venezuela,