A Pictish skeleton thought to be around 1,400-years-old has been found in the Highlands with the archaeologist who found the human remains speaking of his "eureka moment".The bones wereArchaeologists did not expect to find any human remains given the acidic properties of the soil at the site.But Steven Birch, who led the excavation on behalf of the North of Scotland Archaeological Society (NOSAS) made the discovery on the final day of the dig.Although the sex of the person buried may be hard to confirm, archaeologist said the remainsMr Birch, the archaeological supervisor at the site, said he kept on working at one particular grave as he was "certain there had been something there".He said: "After I found some blackened patches in the ground I decided to trowel back at that level and to my astonishment the ghostly outlines of a skeleton started to appear."I was able to identify the spinal column with individual vertebrae, and then moving up the body I uncovered the upper arms and shoulders, all of which were just black stains in the ground."Moving carefully higher up I was able to locate the skull, which is better preserved although it had partly collapsed in on itself. I was able to find, and eventually almost the whole outline of the skeleton could be seen, surrounded byMr Birch added: "I have been an archaeologist for a long time and have made some important discoveries but this was a real eureka moment for me."The significance of the current excavation in the Black Isle is that it is one of the largest Pictish cemeteries in Scotland and firmly placed within the old Pictish province of Fortriu.The skeleton was found in one of the large square enclosures on the site.Professor Gordon Noble of the University of Aberdeen, an advisor on the excavation, said: "Tarradale is one of the largest recorded Pictish barrow cemeteries."The Tarradale Through Time project has done a fantastic job of revealing and excavating part of the cemetery."The discovery of human remains within one of the barrows is a particularly exciting result for it may help date one monument of the cemetery and tell us more about the individual buried within the grave.Dr Eric Grant, the leader of the archaeological project, said "It is a bit of a joke amongst archaeologists that the best finds always come on the last day, but it has been proved on many occasions."A few years ago the remains of a Pictish man was discovered in a cave at Rosemarkie, again on the last day of the dig."