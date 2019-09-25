© unknown

The United States said on Tuesday it will provide US$52 million in funding to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, an escalation of support even as his push to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro stalls.The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement that thewhich is led by Guaido.Maduro, a socialist who has overseen an economic collapse and is accused of corruption and rights abuses, calls Guaido a coup-mongering US puppet,In a statement posted on Twitter, Guaido's office thanked USAID for the aid but said it would not administer any of the funds itself, given that it has not yet appointed a comptroller. "100 per cent of the resources will be administered through implementing parties authorized by US authorities," the statement read.Guaido in January invoked the constitution to assume a rival presidency, arguing Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.Guaido has been recognized as Venezuela's rightful leader by more than 50 countries, including the United States. But Maduro remains in power with the backing of the armed forces and countries like Cuba, Russia and China.