"The Abqaiq strike is also a dramatic demonstration of Iran's ability to surprise the United States strategically, [thus] upsetting its political-military plans. Iran has spent the last two decades preparing for an eventual confrontation with the United States, and the result is a new generation of drones and cruise missiles that give Iran the ability to counter far more effectively any US effort to destroy its military assets and to target US bases across the Middle East.



"The United States was apparently taken by surprise when Iran shot down a high-altitude ... surveillance drone ... Iran's air defence system has been continually upgraded, beginning with the Russian S-300 system it received in 2016. Iran also just unveiled in 2019 its Bavar-373 air defence system, which it regards as closer to the Russian S-400 system coveted by India and Turkey - than to the S-300 system.



"Then there is Iran's development of a fleet of military drones, which has prompted one analyst to call Iran a 'drone superpower'. Its drone accomplishments reportedly include the Shahed-171 "stealth drone" with precision-guided missiles, and the Shahed-129, which it reverse-engineered from the US Sentinel RQ-170 and the MQ-1 Predator" [emphasis & link added].

An US attack on Iran will bring only a firm Iranian response - and escalation. A full US invasion - as in the 2003 invasion of Iraq - is no longer within US capabilities.

Alastair Crooke is a Former British diplomat, founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.