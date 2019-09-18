And yet, after all of these coincidences I'm supposed to believe, without evidence again, that Iran would jeopardize its future at the very moment when everything is beginning to break their way and the U.S. maximum pressure campaign is failing?

"I don't want to have war with anybody" but our military is prepared, Trump says at the White House, where he was meeting with Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. Furthermore, the president said the US is not looking at retaliatory options until he has "definitive proof" that Iran was responsible for attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.



Still, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the US "is prepared" if the attacks warrant a response.



Also notably, when asked if he has promised to protect the Saudis, the president responded "No, I haven't promised the Saudis that... We have to sit down with the Saudis and work something out."

Whenever a major incident like this happens there's always this ridiculous fog of war over what happened to obfuscate reality and blame the current enemy of the empire.