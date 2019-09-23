Puppet Masters
Jeffrey Epstein reportedly paid doctors to medicate 'sex slaves'
NY Post
Fri, 20 Sep 2019 22:05 UTC
Virginia Giuffre, who was recruited by Epstein at the age of 16, told the Miami Herald that doctors prescribed her Xanax for the three years she was abused by him.
The financier provided medical care for his "sex slaves," using his recommended doctors.
"There were doctors and psychiatrists and gynecologist visits. There were dentists who whitened our teeth," she told the newspaper.
"There was a doctor who gave me Xanax. What doctor in their right mind, who is supposed to protect their patients, gives girls and young women Xanax?" she added.
Sarah Ransome, who was 22 when she was trafficked by Epstein from her native South Africa, said she was taken to a psychiatrist and prescribed Lithium when she was on the verge of a mental breakdown.
"You could see it in our faces ... We were damaged, we were medicated," she told the Herald.
The prescriptions for the victims were part of what lawyer Bradley Edwards called the "Epstein Process," the Herald reported.
Edwards, who is suing federal prosecutors in South Florida over their handling of Epstein's sex trafficking case in 2008, described the process as psychological manipulation by Epstein.
"He would find out they have no home, no car, that they need a place to live, and he would provide a place to live," Edwards told the Herald. "He can get you to the best doctors."
Quote of the Day
The establishment irritates you - they pull your beard, they flick your face - to make you fight, because once they've got you violent they know how to handle you. The only thing they don't know how to handle is non-violence and humour.
