The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set a new benchmark for providing subpar service as it operated 46 flights without any passengers, it was learnt on Friday.In an audit report received by Geo News, it was revealed that the national airline suffered huge financial losses by operating 46 empty flights from the federal capital.The report stated that the PIA flew 46 flights during the time period of 2016 to 2017.The report made another astonishing revelation that besides these flights, around 36 Hajj flights also operated without any passengers.The national airline faced a huge loss worth Rs180 million, the report mentioned, adding that no inquiry was launched despite the administration being informed of the matter.