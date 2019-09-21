© Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps for improperly using users' personal information - orders of magnitude larger than the 400 they'd previously acknowledged - but they've promised to do better next time. Again.The apps were suspended "for a variety of reasons," Facebook pleaded - they weren't necessarily "posing a threat to people." Wherever the company found wrongdoing - such as a pair of apps that infected users' phones with malware in a lucrative fraud scheme - they insist they've put a stop to it, bragging they've even hauled the app developers into court. Facebook has even hired more people to sniff out bad actors, so they can "review every active app with access to more than basic user information."Until Friday, Facebook users had only heard of 400 app suspensions - yet time and again, after near-weekly revelations that the company has, as Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) told the New York Times on Friday, "put up a neon sign that said 'Free Private Data,'" the company prostrates itself before regulators, lawmakers, and (almost as an afterthought) the users whose privacy has been violated, apologizing and promising they'll change.Now that the company is under the microscope of multiple antitrust probes, lawsuits, and other legal battles, the scapegoating has begun in earnest, but these app developers are still just scapegoats -The same company that cooperated with the NSA to create a backdoor for the agency to spy on its users, which hired an architect of the Patriot Act as its chief lawyer while it was already knee-deep in privacy scandals, and which has stated in court that it doesn't believe its users have a right to privacy is still trusted by billions with their private data.