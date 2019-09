YouTube has stripped all of its channels of automatic verification.Unlike Twitter's policy of assigning the coveted blue checkmark to users who prove their identity, YouTube has automatically verified any channel passing 100,000 subscribers, until now. The company - a subsidiary of Google - announced an overhaul on Thursday.There is more: all channels verified under the old rules have been stripped of that status and, crucially, "there is no process to request channel verification."Some called the move a way of "cleaning house," orYouTube explained that changes to the verification were implemented because "people often associated the checkmark with an endorsement of content, not identity.""As YouTube has grown and become more complex, we need a new way to verify the identity of channels and help you find the official channel you're looking for," the company said in a blog post.YouTube's prior 'cleanup' efforts have been equally ham-fisted. An update to the platform's "hateful content" policies in June led to a removal of blatant neo-Nazi and white supremacist videos, but also to the removal of a swathe of controversial vlogs and even serious journalistic videos covering violent ideologies neutrally.