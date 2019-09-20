© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Stephen F. Cohen is a professor emeritus of Russian studies, history, and politics at New York University and Princeton University. A Nation contributing editor, he is the author, most recently, of War With Russia? From Putin & Ukraine to Trump & Russiagate and Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives: From Stalinism to the New Cold War.

American opponents of readmitting Moscow to the former G8 fail to understand the consequences.Two years ago, I asked, "Will Russia Leave the West?" The world's largest territorial country — sprawling from its major European city St. Petersburg to its vast Far Eastern territories and long border with China — Russia cannot, of course, depart the West geographically. But it can do so politically, economically, and strategically. Indeed, where Russia belongs, where it should seek its identity, security, and future — in the East or in the West — has divided the nation's policymakers and intellectual elites for centuries.That's why the controversy provoked by President Trump (and French President Emmanuel Macron) to readmit Russia to the G7/8, from which it was in effect expelled in 2014 for its annexation of Crimea, is so important — and so uninformed.Expelling Russia sent the opposite message, as did moving the metaphorical "iron curtain" from Berlin to Russia's border through a myriad of other exclusions and sanctions. And as did, above all, expanding NATO to Russia's borders, the exceedingly unwise policy begun by President Bill Clinton and continued under President Obama. The result has already been two wars, in Georgia in 2008 and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and a Russian-Chinese relationship so close and expansive that its current leaders refer to each other as "best friends." (Having come to power in 2000 as a pro-Western modernizer, Putin's own evolution in response to these developments should be clear to any fair-minded observer.)Astonishingly, though perhaps not, US-Russian relations, still Washington's single most important bilateral relationship, not only because of their nuclear arsenals, was not an issue in the recent Democratic presidential debates.