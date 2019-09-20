© Ilia Yefimovich/Getty



Israel's weakened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saw his offer on Thursday for a coalition with his strongest political rival, Benny Gantz, swiftly rebuffed after failing to secure a governing majority in a tight election.Netanyahu's surprise move was an abrupt change of strategy for the right-wing leader.Gantz's centrist Blue and White party emerged from the second round of voting this year slightly ahead of Netanyahu's Likud, but also short of enough supporters in the 120-member parliament for a ruling bloc., that he had pledged during the election campaign to form a right-wing, Likud-led government."But to my regret, the election results show that this is impossible," Netanyahu said. "Benny, we must set up a broad unity government, as soon as today. The nation expects us, both of us, to demonstrate responsibility and that we pursue cooperation."Gantz said Israelis were eager for a unity government to end the political uncertainty.Butagainst the prime minister, who has denied any wrongdoing."We will not enter a coalition led by Netanyahu," Yaalon said, echoing a position Gantz had taken throughout the election campaign and appearing to suggest that an alliance with Likud would be possible if it dumped its veteran chief."The time has come for you to tell Netanyahu, 'thank you for all you've done'," Yaalon urged Likud members - who have shown no sign so far of rebellion.Netanyahu said he was "surprised and disappointed" and reiterated his call to Gantz to join him."It's what the public expects of us," Netanyahu said about a broad government.The campaigns run by Netanyahu, 69, and Gantz, 60, pointed toWith Israeli media reporting more than 95 percent of votes counted in Tuesday's election,Once all the votes are counted, President Reuven Rivlin, who welcomed Netanyahu's unity call, will hold consultations with parties that won representation in parliament and give one of its leaders up to 42 days to form a government.The political deadlock left former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman, head of the far-right Yisrael Beitenu party, as a potential kingmaker in the coalition-building. He has called for a secular unity government.Gantz is a newcomer to politics. Many voters saw him as a "Mr Clean", an alternative to Netanyahu and the cloud of alleged criminal misdeeds hanging over him.Netanyahu's call for a broad government preceded a scheduled visit later on Thursday by Jason Greenblatt, an architect of U.S. President Donald Trump's as-yet unveiled plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, a senior Likud member, said he believed Greenblatt was coming to discuss the peace blueprint."As to whether he (Greenblatt) will be presenting the plan, I have no idea," Hanegbi said on Army Radio., a spokesman said on Wednesday about a visit that might have provided an opportunity to meet with Trump.Netanyahu highlighted his close ties with Trump in his election campaign. But in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Trump appeared to distance himself from Netanyahu, amid political stalemate in Israel.He told reporters he had not spoken to Netanyahu since Tuesday's ballot and said: "Our relationship is with Israel".