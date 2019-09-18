© AAP



Lessons from the banking Royal Commission

Quality should trump quantity

Researchers must undergo integrity training

'Predatory, evil' scholarly journals

Follow the money

In the main, Australia produces high-quality research that is rigorous and reproducible, and makes a significant contribution towards scientific progress. But that doesn't mean we can't do it better.In the case of the research sector here and abroad, we need to acknowledge that as good as the research system is, there is a problem.There are a significant number of papers that are of poor quality, and should never have made it through to publication. In considering why this might be the case, I have found myself reflecting on the role of incentives in the research system.Because incentives matter, as we have seen through the findings of the Royal Commission into the banking sector led by Kenneth Hayne.The commission shone a light on how the sector incentivises its employees. And there are some incentives in the research community that, in my view, need to be looked at.The competition for funding is fierce and is increasing every day. The temptation to judge a researcher's performance through simple metrics, such as the number of published research papers, is strong. These metrics are incentives that drive behaviour - not all of it good.If we can focus on improving the quality of research in general, we can achieve broad and long-lasting benefits. And I think the best way to do this is to look at the incentives.Publication is a principal criterion for career advancement in the research sector. And I don't want to change that. However, the institutionalisation of performance metrics has created incentives for researchers to publish as many papers as possible.There shouldn't be an incentive for a researcher to salami-slice their results into three or four separate publications, rather than one meaningful publication. If the purpose of publication is to share your results in a way that can be built on by other researchers, this kind of practice completely defeats that purpose.One model that places the focus on quality over quantity is the "Rule of Five". With this rule, a researcher's performance for grant funding or promotion is judged on their best five publications over a five year period, accompanied by a description of its impact and the researcher's individual contribution.The exact number of publications or years isn't important, as long as it is less than ten.Of course, there are disciplinary differences that may need to be taken into account. But what matters is the emphasis on the significance of the research.Unlike other professions, there are no national competencies and no national recognition of education and training in research integrity. While many institutions in Australia do provide training programs for their PhD students, these programs vary in quality, content and reach.And, to the best of my knowledge, no Australian institutions have a training requirement for their existing research workforce.Training puts a spotlight on expectations for the whole community and encourages consistent behaviour. It also removes that old chestnut of plausible deniability: "Honest, officer, I didn't know it was wrong!"The training must be accredited, and must be high quality. It should not be a "tick the box" exercise. And if we circle back to incentives, the best way to encourage researchers to undertake the training is to make proof of training a requirement for obtaining a grant.To those naysayers who say it will never happen, let me tell you that it already has. The Irish Health Research Board has recently implemented such a scheme.Finally, I am concerned that the incentives in the research system are not just driving bad behaviour for researchers, but are also creating a market for criminals to enter scholarly publishing.These researchers might just be naïve, but we have to acknowledge that the current incentives reward this behaviour.While this is not a major problem in Australia, emerging research nations are really struggling with this.In my conversations with senior research leaders around the world, they are looking for ways to improve performance metrics in a way that does not drive their researchers to these journals.I propose a rigorous quality assurance system, designed to inform stakeholders that a particular journal's processes for assessing a paper meets agreed publishing standards. I like to call it Publication Process Quality Assurance, or PPQA.Compliance with PPQA would indicate to researchers, research institutions, libraries and granting agencies that the journal follows internationally accepted guidelines for the publication process.Granting agencies are best placed to provide the incentive for researchers to only publish in PPQA-compliant journals by enforcing it through their grant application process.If the granting agencies put in place these measures, they will ripple through into the research institutions and mitigate the ongoing risks of poor quality research.It will change the culture and ensure that last century's academic rigour continues for the 21st century research workforce and beyond.