© Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

The King of Jordan has come out harshly against any Israeli plans to annex new territory in the West Bank, predicting a "disaster" for what remains of the peace process with the Palestinians, and for a two-state solution.Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Jordan's King Abdullah II denounced recent Israeli threats to annex all existing settlements in the West Bank, among other provocative proposals from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."So these types of statements, I think, arethe King said, adding that Jordan looked at the situation with "tremendous concern" because "it does not bode well for trying to get Israelis and Palestinians together."While Netanyahu has been known to leverage hawkish promises and threats around election time, the PM appears to be