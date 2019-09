© Getty Images/S. Loeb



The European Parliament has approved outgoing IMF chief Christine Lagarde as the next boss of the European Central Bank, which last week announced massive stimulus for the sluggish eurozone despite divisions among its governors.Some criticised her not turning up. The European Parliament vote on the appointment of the president of the ECB is done by secret ballot as the leaders put her forward for the ECB post back in July.Lagarde, a former French economy minister and head of the International Monetary Fund for the past eight years, is expected to largely follow the course set by departing ECB president Mario Draghi.Draghi was hailed seven years ago for saving the eurozone from debilitating crisis by vowing "the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes".But his decision last Thursday to have the ECB intervene again with quantitative easing (QE) from November and a cut to the interest paid on banks' deposits deeper into negative territory has ruffled the feathers of some EU states.Germany and the Netherlands notably accused Draghi of going too far. Sources told AFP that around 10 of the 25 ECB governors were against relaunching QE.He is to leave his job to Lagarde after hosting a last monetary policy meeting in October.The euro, a symbol of Europe's single market, is used by 19 of 28 member states currently in the European Union.