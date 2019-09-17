© Jim Bourg/Reuters



President Donald Trump called for everyone at The New York Times who was involved in the smear of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to resign on Monday, saying that the newspaper can never recover from the countless things that it has done that have damaged its reputation.Trump's demand comes after The New York Times published a highly deceptive report based on a new book that alleged that Kavanaugh was potentially involved in a sexual assault. The New York Times' reportThe most explosive piece of information left out of The New York Times' report was the fact that the victim allegedly has no memory of the event even happening."I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you're at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony!" Trump tweeted. "They've taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation. She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times!"In a separate tweet, Trump quoted Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, who asked: "How many stories are wrong? Almost all of the stories the New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong.""The New York Times should close its doors and throw away the keys," Trump added. "The women mentioned in the Kavanaugh story said she didn't even remember the event."Earlier in the day, Trump quoted someone from Fox News' Fox & Friends, writing: "The New York Times walks back report on Kavanaugh assault claim.""The one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh — Assaulted by lies and Fake News!" Trump added. "This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems."Trump also hammered the newspaper on Sunday, writing: "Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can't let that happen!"Trump added: "Can't let Brett Kavanaugh give Radical Left Democrat (Liberal Plus) Opinions based on threats of Impeaching him over made up stories (sound familiar?), false allegations, and lies. This is the game they play. Fake and Corrupt News is working overtime! #ProtectKavanaugh"Republican leaders slammed the bogus report and the reaction that Democrats had to it as they immediately rushed to politicize it.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "Little things like facts and evidence didn't stop Democrats from rushing to exploit this. Even as the media was trying to backpedal, a number of the Democratic presidential candidates were hysterically calling for Justice Kavanaugh to be impeached.""It would be a mistake to dismiss this as a bad case of sour grapes. This is not just a left-wing obsession with one man. It's part of a deliberate effort to attack judicial independence," McConnell added. "When you're this willing to launch unhinged personal attacks, you reveal a whole lot more about your own radicalism than about the men and women you target."Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tweeted: "As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I promise you Justice Kavanaugh will not be impeached over these scurrilous accusations.""What have we learned the last few days? * The @nytimes writes first, verifies later. * Republicans are presumed to be 'guilty.' * Democratic presidential candidates are willing to ruin Justice Kavanaugh's life for political gain. All very sad," Graham continued. "The latest attacks leveled against Brett Kavanaugh are beyond the pale. My heart goes out to Justice Kavanaugh's family for being forced to endure this ridiculous treatment once again."