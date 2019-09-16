© unknown



Israeli premier Netanyahu expressed his intention to annex large parts of occupied lands in West BankTurkish foreign minister on Sunday dubbed as "embarrassing" the Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu's intention to annex large parts of occupied lands in the West Bank.Cavusoglu said.Earlier this week, Netanyahu, appealing to his voters ahead of polls slated for Sept. 17, said:The top Turkish diplomat said the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories inflicted heavy damage on the daily lives of the Palestinians. He went on to state that Israel was encouraged by "some" countries and its political system has been on the verge of turning into an apartheid and racist regime.he said, and called on the Muslim world to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. He added that this fresh annexation comments by the Israeli government should make Muslim countries question the so-called "Deal of the Century" and some members of the OIC should raise an objection to the Israel's illegal actions.The foreign minister expressed gratitude over the reaction of the international community toward Netanyahu's annexation statement. "This [international reaction] is positive, but not enough," he said, calling on the globe to take firm action against such baseless illegal claims. Stressing that the core point of the establishment of the OIC was Palestine, Cavusoglu went on to sayRoughly 70,000 Palestinians -- along with some 9,500 Jewish settlers -- currently live in the Jordan Valley, which is a large, fertile strip of land that accounts for roughly one-quarter of the West Bank's overall territory.Turkey, Arab League and European countries said they were concerned by Netanyahu's annexation statement, with UN secretary general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said annexation plan would violate international law. International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.