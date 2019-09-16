© Reuters / Vitaly Nevar

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested Saudi Arabia should buy Russian air defense systems to protect its oil facilities from drone attacks, pointing to Iran and Turkey, who operate S-300 and S-400 missiles, respectively.Putin was answering a question about the recent drone attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities, which Washington has blamed on Iran, though Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in 2015 and has fought the Houthis there since.The recent escalation of that conflict was not among the topics discussed at the trilateral summit in Ankara between Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The three leaders were, however, in agreement that the conflict in Yemen must end as soon as possible.Iran has operated the S-300 missile systems since 2017, and the first batch of the S-400s was delivered to Turkey in July. Ankara's purchase of the S-400s has caused it significant strife with Washington, which is refusing to deliver Turkey's F-35 fighters, fearing that their computer systems will be compromised by the Russian weaponry.