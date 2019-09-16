© Reuters / Jason Lee / Pool; Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett

Mr Cameron has known pain and failure in his life but it has always been limited failure and privileged pain.

British newspaper The Guardian has apologized for attacking former Tory prime minister David Cameron for having only felt "privileged pain" over the death of his 6-year-old severely disabled son.They ostensibly suggested Cameron was somewhat fortunate in only having to experience the "better funded parts of the [NHS] system."The Guardian removed the comments within hours of publication, following widespread condemnation on social media. Chancellor Sajid Javid branded the remark "shameful," hitting out at the paper's lack of empathy.Ivan Cameron had cerebral palsy and suffered from a severe form of epilepsy that led to him having 20 or 30 seizures a day.A spokesman for The Guardian has apologized, insisting the original version of the editorial "fell far short of our standards," adding that it has been "changed significantly."