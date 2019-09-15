More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found by a family after the death of a well known abortion doctor last week, the Will County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday night.The Will County Coroner's Office was called to the property by a family attorney after Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on Sept. 3.The attorney said the family found what appeared to be fetal remains while going through the doctor's personal property and requested proper removal.Investigators found and took possession ofat the location in unincorporated Will County.The family is cooperating with the investigation, officials said. There is no evidence medical procedures were conducted at the property.But authorities are also not saying what the remains were doing there, if it involved anything criminal or how long they had been there.There is an ongoing investigation.