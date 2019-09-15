After a 5,000-km sea ride, Russia's pioneering floating nuclear power plant has reached its final destination on the Arctic coast and will soon deliver megawatts and gigajoules of energy to consumers on land.The Akademik Lomonosov was towed from Murmansk, a major port city in northwestern Russia, all the way to the far eastern region of Chukotka, reaching a small town called Pevek on Saturday. The trip lasted 22 days and required a couple of tow boats to move the barge, which lacks its own propulsion, and an icebreaker to deliver the convoy safely through the chilly Arctic waters.The floating power station was docked in Pevek at a pier built for it in advance, which has all the communications necessary to connect it to the local power grid and heating system. Some work is still required for integration, but operator Rosenergoatom says the plant will be operational before the end of the year.The ship is the. So are ports scattered along Russia's Arctic coast servicing the North Sea Route, a waterway that Moscow pitches as a viable alternative to the Suez for maritime traffic between Europe and Asia.The Akademik Lomonosov has two KLT-40S reactors derived from a time-tested design used for Russia's nuclear-propelled icebreakers. They have relatively low output, generating 35MW of electric power each, but still can supply a city with 100,000 residents.The second floating nuclear power station will use a different type, RITM-200M, which produces more power and requires less space, which means the ship carrying them can be made smaller and thus easier to tow and dock without compromising safety.