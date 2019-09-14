© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque



Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has wasted no time relaunching his political action committees and endorsing five Republican congressmen, all of whom appear to love war almost as much as he does.according to its first post-resurrection press release on Friday, which referred to the now-unemployed hawk as "Ambassador John Bolton" despite the fact that he has not held a diplomatic position in years."The John Bolton PAC and John Bolton Super PAC seek a strong, clear, and dependable US national security policy, resting on constancy and resolve," reads the statement from the ex-advisor who advocated bombing Iran, taking "the Libya option" on North Korea, military intervention in Venezuela, and continuing to bomb Afghanistan and Syria for the foreseeable future.Bolton's picks are, unsurprisingly, a rather hawkish crew.In addition to supporting each of his chosen candidates with a $10,000 contribution, the John Bolton SuperPAC has promised to dump huge piles of cash "in support of national security."to help Trump get elected. And the PACs'Bolton was ignominiously fired via Twitter from his position on Tuesday after Trump "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions." Speculation swirled that he'd end up on mainstream TV (where he was quickly lionized following his departure from the White House as a "stabilizing force" in the administration) or join the NeverTrump #Resistance like his fellow Iraq War apologists Bill Kristol and Max Boot.