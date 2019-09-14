Puppet Masters
Dem ex-candidate Gravel: Democrats celebrating Bolton to spite Trump 'worse than embarrassment'
RT
Sat, 14 Sep 2019 13:36 UTC
Bolton, who lost his job as national security advisor in the Trump administration, was instantly embraced by a number of people in the Democratic Party camp. This happened for no apparent reason other than his being rabidly hostile to countries that his former boss says he wants to be friendly with, like Russia or North Korea.
Mike Gravel, a former Democrat senator for Alaska and veteran anti-war champion, said this position is "worse than embarrassment" for the Democrats, because "Bolton was probably the most significant warmonger in recent history. Now that he is fired, it's going to limit the possibility of Donald Trump setting off a war by accident," Gravel told RT's Going Underground.
[Trump] is not a warmonger. He has got many problems, but that is not one of them.
Gravel lamented the situation in which the leadership of both major parties in the US have virtually identical stances on war and foreign policy in general.
"The only chance for us to have a decent foreign policy is for Bernie Sanders to be elected and Tulsi Gabbard to be selected as his vice president. Then we will be guaranteed to reverse the course of our desire to be an empire," he said.
Gravel dropped out of the Democratic primary race earlier this year. His campaign was not designed to win the nomination but to raise public awareness about the policies he supports by qualifying for the debates. After he dropped out, he endorsed Sanders and recommended he pick Gabbard - who is running on a rare anti-war platform, not unlike Gravel's own - as his running mate.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Saudi oil sites
- Bolton revives his political action committees; endorses Congress' top 5 Republican warmongers
- Britain's Tory party may well be heading for extinction
- MIT Media Lab concealed its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, new documents and updates
- Busted or just stupid? Photos of Juan Guaido with members of notorious Colombian drug cartel
- Hong Kong Wong calls on Trump to add 'human rights clause' to China trade talks agenda
- Trump confirms Hamza, son of Osama Bin Laden, has been killed
- Dem ex-candidate Gravel: Democrats celebrating Bolton to spite Trump 'worse than embarrassment'
- Six family members killed by landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal
- RFK's son claims 'compelling evidence' his father was assassinated by a CIA operative
- Rukban camp authority blocked UN evacuation, civilians to be used as shields
- MIT engineers have developed the 'blackest black' material to date
- New York AG says Sacklers used Swiss accounts to transfer $1 billion from pharma accounts to themselves
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: America Before: Comets, Catastrophes, Mounds and Mythology
- NOAA sees dramatic increase of ice seal deaths in Bering and Chukchi seas
- British Columbia sets new record for lightning strikes with 422,000 this year - way above average
- RT team nearly attacked by polar bear while making wildlife film in Russia
- Ho ho NO! PC Scrooges take their war on Christmas to Australia
- Gender insanity: BBC tells primary schoolchildren there are 'over 100 genders'
- Bolton revives his political action committees; endorses Congress' top 5 Republican warmongers
- Britain's Tory party may well be heading for extinction
- MIT Media Lab concealed its relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, new documents and updates
- Busted or just stupid? Photos of Juan Guaido with members of notorious Colombian drug cartel
- Hong Kong Wong calls on Trump to add 'human rights clause' to China trade talks agenda
- Trump confirms Hamza, son of Osama Bin Laden, has been killed
- Dem ex-candidate Gravel: Democrats celebrating Bolton to spite Trump 'worse than embarrassment'
- US Attorney recommends proceeding with charges against McCabe as DOJ rejects his last-ditch appeal
- GOP Reps return from AIPAC trip attacking BDS, imply annexation might be the answer
- Erdogan tells Trump he could also buy "a certain amount" US Patriot missiles despite row over Russian S-400s
- Canada seizes & sells $30mn worth of Iranian assets to 'compensate US victims' of terrorism
- RT Editor-in-Chief Simonyan blocked on Facebook - UPDATE: Account reinstated, no explanation provided
- What the frack: The new American oil empire is built on sand because the shale boom is about to go bust
- The story that will just not die: Trump the Russian puppet
- Leaked photos of US-puppet Guaidó with Colombian narcoparamilitaries emerge
- China slaps Britain: You can't afford hostility
- Best of the Web: Could it be John Brennan's and James Clapper's last gasp?
- Regime change on schedule? US military encircling Venezuela
- Imran Khan: 'No rational human being can talk of a nuclear war'
- Venezuela rejects US invocation of mutual defense treaty, calls it a 'shameful heritage of neocolonialism'
- Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Saudi oil sites
- Rukban camp authority blocked UN evacuation, civilians to be used as shields
- New York AG says Sacklers used Swiss accounts to transfer $1 billion from pharma accounts to themselves
- Ho ho NO! PC Scrooges take their war on Christmas to Australia
- Gender insanity: BBC tells primary schoolchildren there are 'over 100 genders'
- 'Become other than white' - Ireland and radical Jewish activism
- Court orders Julian Assange to stay in prison while awaiting US extradition
- No laughing matter: PC policing would make 'Monty Python' and other classic comedies 'crimes' today
- Justice Department, IRS investigating USOPC, USA Gymnastics, USA Swimming
- Family of abortionist makes grisly find after his death
- 55 Palestinians injured during clashes at border with Israeli soldiers - Medics
- Mozilla wants to hear your tales of YouTube radicalization so unwanted videos get censored
- Here we go again: Banks seeking to lower credit score requirements, targeting over 50 million new subprime borrowers
- Lawyer says Assange case "sets terrifying precedent" against journalism
- Not-so-shocking poll: Americans dislike the government almost as much as they dislike Big Pharma
- French identitarians to be fined and jailed for opposing illegal immigration
- Felicity Huffman's 14-DAY sentence shows you can get away with ANYTHING if you're rich & famous
- SOTT Focus: 'The Great Scattering': How Identity Panic Took Root in the Void Once Occupied by Family Life in the West
- Florida teen tries to use parents' money to kill them
- Is the US playing a 'double game'? Some border residents upset with US safe-zone patrols, YPG
- RFK's son claims 'compelling evidence' his father was assassinated by a CIA operative
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: America Before: Comets, Catastrophes, Mounds and Mythology
- Alliance between Berlin & Warsaw? New docs reveal what pushed USSR towards Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact
- Two weeks of terror: 20 years ago, Russians went to bed fearing their home was next to be bombed
- Explorers discover huge 'lost' ice cave with 3 floors, walkways and giant hall in Antarctica
- Ruins suggest Britons had bathhouses before Roman occupation
- Neanderthal footprints found in France offer snapshot of their lives
- Large '1,400-year-old Pictish cemetery' uncovered in Scotland's Highlands
- Best of the Web: How the murder of a top scientist exposed the CIA's barbaric mind control experiments
- Demythologizing the roots of the New Cold War
- Earliest direct evidence of milk consumption found in prehistoric British farmers
- Russia, WWII and the forgotten liberation of Majdanek concentration camp
- Burned buildings reveal sacking of ancient Turkish city 3,500 years ago
- Earliest spread of millet agriculture outside China linked to herding livestock
- Archeologists in awe at 2,100 year old iPhone-like belt buckle unearthed in Atlantis grave in Siberia
- The legacy of Israel's first person to refuse military service
- 100 years ago Sears invented society's most disruptive technology
- Largest-ever ancient-DNA study illuminates millennia of South and Central Asian prehistory, including Indus Valley Civilization
- Dead Sea scrolls study raises even more questions over texts' age and origins
- Ex-CIA analyst: Putin warned Bush about impending attack two days before 9/11
- MIT engineers have developed the 'blackest black' material to date
- Failed GM mosquito control experiment may have strengthened wild bugs
- 'Behaving like a comet': Astronomers discover enormous exoplanet with wild, slingshot-like orbit
- Bone marrow may be the missing piece of the fertility puzzle say researchers
- Johns Hopkins to open new $17 million psychedelic research center for treatment of numerous disorders
- A first: Quantum physicists successfully teleport a Qutrit
- Steven Pinker is wrong, international conflict is not declining
- Peppered moths and more: Intelligent design takes ownership of evolution icons
- A device that can mass-produce human embryoids created by scientist
- Is Earth unique? First 'habitable' world with water in atmosphere discovered by astronomers
- More junk: US Air Force restricts Boeing KC-46 from carrying cargo and passengers
- Discovery of two new species of eel shocks biologists
- The ultimate face control: Facial recognition technology could enslave mankind like never before
- Physicists finally nail the proton's size, and hope dies
- Monumental university study: 'Fire did not bring down Tower 7 on 9/11'
- All comets in our solar system may come from the same place
- Lost continent buried beneath Europe uncovered by geologists
- Another possible interstellar comet headed our way in July 2020
- 5 Surprising scientific facts about the Earth's climate that don't make their way into alarmists' talking points
- Last day of the dinosaurs revealed in stunning glimpse of asteroid disaster
- Six family members killed by landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal
- NOAA sees dramatic increase of ice seal deaths in Bering and Chukchi seas
- British Columbia sets new record for lightning strikes with 422,000 this year - way above average
- RT team nearly attacked by polar bear while making wildlife film in Russia
- SOTT Focus: Did Earth 'Steal' Martian Water?
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Wheat scarcity import-export shell game begins
- Extreme weather displaced a record seven million in first half of 2019
- Late spring snowfall on the Matroosberg, South Africa - up to 8 inches deep
- Lightning bolt kills 8 youths in Jharkhand, India
- Six earthquakes in five days reported near Cherokee, North Carolina
- Lightning bolt kills 23 cows near Annona, Texas
- Orange alert as Villarrica volcano rumbles in southern Chile
- Huge sinkhole swallows two cars after opening up in Shanxi, China
- Hippo kills fisherman in Lake Naivasha, Kenya - 11th such death for the locality this year
- Torrential rain inundates Valencia region of Spain for second month in a row - Two dead as storm washes away hundreds of cars, spawns tornadoes
- Early snowfall in Norilsk, Russia
- First snow of the season falls on Colorado's highest peaks
- College student struck by lightning in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina has died
- Lightning bolt kills 4 people, severely injures 2 in Uganda
- Floods kill at least 14 in southern Laos, hundreds of thousands displaced
- Meteor fireball streaks across the North Carolina sky
- Double feature: Not one but TWO asteroids set to fly by Earth this weekend
- Big bright meteor fireball spotted in the Netherlands
- Newly discovered interstellar object is heading our way
- Meteor fireball streaks across San Antonio, Texas sky
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Rīga, Latvia
- Mysterious sonic boom-like noise baffles residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- 'It got bigger and bigger and bigger and popped': Meteor fireball sighted off Kāpiti Coast, New Zealand
- Bright slow-moving meteor fireball recorded over the English Channel
- Mystery boom resounds throughout northern New York; shakes buildings
- NASA turned blind eye to car-sized asteroid that exploded over Caribbean
- Bright flash of light, loud boom filmed in Acworth, Georgia
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera over Nutley, New Jersey
- American Meteor Society: Loud boom heard in central New York caused by meteor
- What was that loud boom heard in northern York County, Pennsylvania?
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Edmonton, Canada
- Loud flat-shaking 'explosion' panics residents of Glasgow, Scotland
- Meteor fireball lights up western sky in Washington and British Columbia
- Thunderous mystery boom rattles central Maryland
- Bright meteor fireball reported over north Alabama
- Setting the stage for climate sickness: Global warming hoax leaves authorities unprepared to address potential health crisis from extremes of cold
- Enforced malnourishment: Swan School in Oxford offers vegetarian-only lunches, pack lunches are banned
- Flashback: Records found in dusty basement undermine decades of dietary advice promoting vegetable fats over animal fats
- Nicotine is not the culprit: Vaping crisis ignores oil-based additives in cannabis products
- Why Americans are so deathly afraid of going to the hospital...
- Bees suffer dementia due to metal pollution: Aluminium contamination may be behind insect decline
- Montreal moves to ban glyphosate pesticide amid health and environmental concerns
- Commonly prescribed antibiotics may lead to heart problems
- Crack team of scientists discovers secret weapon to neutralize HIV... by accident
- The Australia-first study: Alcohol causes most overall harm of any drug
- Destructive farming is the issue — not whether you eat meat or vegetables
- Unexplained disease kills dozens of dogs across Norway
- CDC urges avoiding e-cigarettes amid rash of lung illnesses and deaths linked to chemical exposures from vaping
- Vegans and vegetarians may have higher stroke risk
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #30 - Gene Tech - What the Heck!?
- Three people have now died from lung disease after vaping
- New study links sugar-free sodas to higher risk of death
- 2nd person in US dies from lung disease linked to vaping
- Michigan to become first US state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
- Study shows vegans and vegetarians may have higher risk of stroke than meat eaters
- When false claims are repeated, we start to believe they are true - but behaving like a fact-checker can help
- New clues in understanding near-death experiences
- The importance of searching and testing ourselves for truth
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Meaning of the World's Mythologies
- Genetic markers found that link to being left-handed
- Why transhumanists' search for earthly immortality is misguided
- Kill your inner John Bolton
- Is psychology building a house of cards?
- Human perception of colour doesn't rely entirely on language
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: T.C. Lethbridge And The Psi-Science Of The Pendulum
- Snorting powdered toad secretions just once is linked to feeling happier for a month
- The humans are waking up (maybe)
- Similar brains but mouse studies don't always tell the right story
- DNA intelligence tests ignore reasons why kids succeed
- The ancient Roman cure for panic attacks
- Bias against left-handers
- The toll that pathological narcissism takes on loved ones
- The problem of mindfulness: Panacea for all manner of modern ills?
- Caitlin Johnstone: The ultimate conspiracy revealed
- The goal of happiness: Aristotle's summary of Nicomachean ethics
- A Taos Close Encounter of the Hunters and Aliens Kind
- UFO seen grazing past Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico
- "Missing 411: The Hunted": David Paulides discusses bizarre disappearances of hunters
- Oregon cattle killings, mutilations alarm ranchers
- Missing 411? Massive 20-agency search for missing firefighters during fishing trip called off
- Fact or fiction? One theory 'remains plausible' in Loch Ness monster search
- Are recent UFO announcements part of the military's 'soft disclosure' strategy?
- Best of the Web: What, AGAIN?! 'Looping' fireball seen in the sky over Northampton, UK
- 'Experienced' hiker goes missing in Northern California mountains, search begins - Update
- SOTT Focus: Missing European Teenager Found Dead in Malaysian Jungle Under Mysterious Circumstances - Another Missing 411 Case?
- David Paulides: 'People are vanishing in urban areas'
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- Sitting on a gold mine? Thieves steal £1mn toilet from UK palace
- No joke: London aquarium helps gay penguins get woke... they now have genderless chick
- The Raging Dumpster Fires of America ask people to stop comparing them to politicians
- Jonathan Pie: The Tory Purge!
- Biden says he was at Mount Doom 3,000 years ago when Isildur took the Ring and the strength of men failed
- Epic trolling: 'Error' page on Trump's website shows Hillary Clinton as President
- In the doghouse: Canine car crash culprit caught behind the wheel
- Ocasio-Cortez proposes counting white people's ballots as three-fifths of a vote
- Strip down, saddle up: Naked bikers hit Philadelphia streets
- Reality under fire for not clearly distinguishing itself from satire
- Tom Cruise 2020 - Run Tom Run (Presidential Campaign Announcement)
- Concerning survey finds too many people believe Snopes is a legitimate fact-checking website
- Troll Trump promises not to build Trump Tower in Greenland if he buys it
- A raccoon was 'living his best life' in a school's snack machine. Then came the cops
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Favorite Books, Films And Shows So Far This Year
- Denmark offers to buy U.S.
- Sauron builds a wall to prevent one from simply walking into Mordor
- Didn't take long - MSNBC host blames RUSSIA for Jeffery Epstein death
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
Quote of the Day
The most successful tyranny is not the one that uses force to assure uniformity but the one that removes the awareness of other possibilities, that makes it seem inconceivable that other ways are viable, that removes the sense that there is an outside.
Recent Comments
... American support for the Kurdish forces. Wait, what about US support to Isis? I guess Sputnik can't say that, but there is far too much...
Good points, nice piece. I would only add that censoring what after some decades could be called history , is a very dangerous thing. History is...
Politcally-motivated in justice in the neo-Dark Ages of today. The innocent and courageous are vilified, victimized, and punished while the...
They "haven't determined" the cause? Of course it is Fukushima.
The crazyness we see today, where someone can "identify" as something else, then expect the world to somehow know the new term and go nuts when...