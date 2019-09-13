Alyssa Hatcher
A 17-year-old Lake County girl is behind bars after investigators said she tried to hire people to kill her own parents.

Deputies said she stole their debit card and took out more than $1,400 to try and pay two different people to kill them.

Alyssa Hatcher is a student at Umatilla High School. Deputies said a tip by another teenager led them to discover her plan to have her parents killed.

"Her of all people, that was very shocking to me," a student said. "She's such a sweet girl. She's very caring."

Records show the teen also admitted to using some of the stolen money to buy cocaine and the rest was used for the failed murder for hire scheme.

The affidavit said that in an interview with deputies, Hatcher said she used $100 to buy cocaine and the rest to pay two different people to kill her mother and father.

According to the affidavit, she said she gave $400 to a friend to kill them and then $900 to a different man to do the same after the act wasn't carried out the first time.

Deputies figured it out after a teen came forward saying Hatcher gave that person's friend a lot of money to find someone to kill her parents.

Hatcher's stepfather is a lieutenant with the Clermont Police Department and has worked there for 31 years.

In a statement, the Clermont police chief said in part, "This is an important example of how 'see something, say something' plays a major role in preventing crime and protecting people in our community."

Lake County Sgt. Fred Jones said so far, Hatcher's motive is unclear.

"The parents are good people, outstanding citizens. This was just somebody, who for whatever reason, just didn't want her parents around," Jones said.

Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will charge Hatcher as an adult.