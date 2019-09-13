A 17-year-old Lake County girl is behind bars after investigators said she tried to hire people to kill her own parents.Deputies said she stole their debit card and took out more than $1,400 to try and pay two different people to kill them.Alyssa Hatcher is a student at Umatilla High School. Deputies said a tip by another teenager led them to discover her plan to have her parents killed."Her of all people, that was very shocking to me," a student said. "She's such a sweet girl. She's very caring."Deputies figured it out after a teen came forward saying Hatcher gave that person's friend a lot of money to find someone to kill her parents.Hatcher's stepfather is a lieutenant with the Clermont Police Department and has worked there for 31 years.In a statement, the Clermont police chief said in part, "This is an important example of how 'see something, say something' plays a major role in preventing crime and protecting people in our community."Lake County Sgt. Fred Jones said so far, Hatcher's motive is unclear."The parents are good people, outstanding citizens. This was just somebody, who for whatever reason, just didn't want her parents around," Jones said.Prosecutors have not yet decided if they will charge Hatcher as an adult.