In 2012, feminist activist Zoe Quinn called her romance with game creator Alec Holowka "adorkable". Seven years later, she decried the same relationship as abuse. The troubled Holowka was then disgraced and took his own life.Nonetheless, it all makes for interesting -if somewhat macabre- reading now.A quick summary of the accusations. Quinn, already a lightning rod for her originating role in the online culture war Gamergate, made allegations against Holowka, renowned for breakout indie hit Night in the Woods, posted on her Twitter late last month.She alleged that Holowka "physically confined" her to his apartment in Winnipeg, where she flew out to stay with him, that he'd "degraded" and "screamed" at her, was "mean and violent" during sex, before she was rescued by a friend who "helped her get out" and fly back to Toronto. He also purportedly inserted himself into her career, by taking over the programming of the text game she had been writing, a romantic satire called It's Not OK, Cupid, despite her "protests.""When a boy game dev and a girl game dev love each other verrry [sic] much, they smash their heads together and a game comes out," reads a typical message, screenshotted from Quinn's Twitter, which has been locked to outsiders in the aftermath of Holowka's death.So, what does this prove? Nothing, definitively. Many women in abusive relationships put on a brave face in front of others while suffering in private, and Quinn was careful in her since-deleted messages to mention that Holowka, who by all accounts was plagued by mental illness and mentioned thoughts of suicide, "acted normal in public." Or maybe Quinn did not fully realize the extent of the abuse until she got home, and was able to evaluate her relationship. Or perhaps she lacked the necessary awareness and bravery altogether to process her past until her multi-page Twitter exposé.But the main point remains; that actual details do not matter. Even by virtue of these emails it had been possible to somehow prove what her plentiful social media detractors had accused Quinn of. Namely, thatWhat then?Sifting through the facts to make a balanced or nuanced judgement -even asking Holowka for his side while he still could give it- is anathema to the #MeToo movement. The entire point is blind, unquestioning faith, an abandonment of truth-seeking.One example:There are many scenarios where such self-serving tribalism is harmless - Messi or Ronaldo - or at least socially acceptable - Trump or Clinton. But bringing justice into private lives is not one of them.