Speaking at an English-language event in Tel Aviv "attended by several hundred immigrants and visitors", the former military chief and Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) list leader said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu erred in barring US politicians Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering.
According to Gantz, the two congresswomen would then be "seeing with their own eyes" that "the best place to be an Arab in the Middle East is in Israel...and the second best place to be an Arab in the Middle East is the West Bank".
Comment: Only if they were taken on one of Israel's carefully-scripted Birthright sort of tours.
Israel's Birthright study abroad program: Perpetuating Israeli myths while erasing Palestinian life and history
The leading rival to replace Netanyahu as premier also denounced the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, telling the audience that "everybody who cooperates with BDS is operating against the state of Israel", and adding that BDS constitutes "a form of anti-Semitism".
Comment: Of course. Isn't that the point of supporting BDS? Starving out a vicious, murderous regime? Gantz continues by trying to conflate political action against a political entity with bigotry against a religion. Guess Israel really is a theocracy.
Addressing reports of internal tensions within the Blue and White alliance - an amalgamation of three different parties - Gantz reiterated his commitment to respecting the rotation agreement for prime minister with Blue and White's number two, and Yesh Atid leader, Yair Lapid.
Implicitly acknowledging disagreements with colleagues, Gantz argue that Blue and White is in a better place than Likud, in which "Netanyahu has a totalitarian regime in his own party".
Gantz told attendees that his goal is to "form a government of the majority that serves everybody, instead of a government of minorities that take care of one man."
Comment: Everybody who is a Jewish citizen of Israel that is: A look at Israel and the A-word
Ideally, he added, his coalition would include Blue and White, Avigdor Lieberman's Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud, and "maybe Labor".
Comment: A bit more from RT on Gantz' delusions: