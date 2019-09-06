© Research Dive Center of the CAU

German authorities are investigating the mysterious and seemingly inexplicable disappearance of the €300,000 ($330,000) Boknis Eck underwater observatory from the Baltic Sea.The sheer size and weight of the subsea station, which consisted of two racks, one weighing 250kg (550lbs) and the other 100kg, anchored at a depth of 22 meters (72 feet)On August 21 at roughly 8:15pm local time, transmissions from the station stopped dead. Divers dispatched to investigate discovered thatThe Boknis Eck Observatory was located 1.8 kilometers (1.1 miles) off shore in a restricted area that prohibited civilian or commercial traffic from entering.The station collected data about water temperature, nutrients, salt content, water speed, and concentrations of chlorophyll and methane to evaluate the health of the local ecosystem. Researchers have described the data the station collected as "downright priceless."