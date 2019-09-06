© AP/Alex Brandon



The government's watchlist of more than 1 million people identified as "known or suspected terrorists" violates the constitutional rights of those placed on it, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.The ruling from U.S. District Judge Anthony TrengaBut the judge is seeking additional legal briefs before deciding what remedy to impose.The plaintiffs said they wereThe watchlist is disseminated to a variety of governmental departments, foreign governments and police agencies.The FBI declined comment on the ruling Wednesday. In court, the FBI's lawyers argued that the difficulties suffered by the plaintiffs pale in comparison to the government's interests in combatting terrorism.Gadeir Abbas, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, called the ruling a victory. He said he will be asking the judge to severely curtail how the government compiles and uses its list.Abbas said.Abbas said that while there has been significant litigation over the no-fly list, which forced the government to improve the process for people seeking to clear their name from the list, he saidTrenga also wrote in his 31-page ruling that the case "presents unsettled issues."Ultimately, Trenga ruled thatHe also said the concerns about erroneous placement on the list are legitimate.Trenga wrote. And the alternate standard for placement — that of a "suspected terrorist" — can easily be triggered by innocent conduct that is misconstrued, he said.The watchlist, also known as theto check people coming into the country at border crossings, and aviation officials use the database to help form the no-fly list, which is a much smaller subset of the broader watchlist.The watchlist has grown significantly over the years.according to government documents filed in the lawsuit. In 2013, the number was only 680,000. The vast majority are foreigners, but according to the government, there areAbbas argued at a court hearing earlier this year that the intrusions imposed on those listed are all for naught and that the list is worthless in terms of preventing terrorism. He noted thatOthers who have committed terrorist acts have never even been included on the watchlist.The suit was filed in 2016, and has exposed previously unknown details about the list and how it is disseminated. In particular, government lawyers acknowledged after years of denials thatGovernment lawyers describe those private agencies asand includeAbbas said the revelations about the government's actions have come after years of dismissive responses from government officials who accused CAIR and others of paranoia, and that people are now paying more attention to the civil-rights implications of watchlisting.Earlier this year, the House of Representatives adopted a proposal from Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar that would force President Donald Trump's administration to disclose details about how it shares the watchlist with foreign countries.