© Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang proposed extreme ideas during CNN's climate change town hall on Wednesday night on issues ranging from people's diets to transportation."I propose a Constitutional amendment that makes it a responsibility of the United States government to safeguard and protect our environment for future generations," Yang said during the event.and suggested that he supports even the most extreme portions of it, including banning air travel.and a lot of other things in a particular timeframe, that if we had a little more time we can head in the same direction and achieve most of the same values."CNN's Wolf Blitzer repeatedly pressed Yang on whether people will be forced to drive electric cars, to which Yang refused to answer as he went on to suggest thatDuring another part of the town hall, Yang said that he wants the government to "shape our system" to discourage people from eating meat, saying: "The U.N. just released a study that said we're going to be okay if the vast majority of the world goes vegetarian immediately.""None of this is speculative anymore. We need to wake up and let you know that you're not on your own," Yang said. "This is not a you problem, this is an us problem. What do sophisticated, advanced societies do? We solve the problems on the ground."In July,"We need to do everything we can to start moving the climate in the right direction, but we also need to start moving our people to higher ground," Yang said. "And the best way to do that is to put economic resources into your hands so you can protect yourself and your families."