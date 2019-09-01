© RIA Novosti / Yevgeny Biyatov



© RIA Novosti / Grigory Sysoev

© Reuters / Maria Tsvetkova

With one week to go until Moscow city council elections, several hundred people teamed up for an unsanctioned rally, demanding that city bosses drop what they say was an unfair ban on some candidates competing.with throngs of participants showing up at Chistoprudny Boulevard. The iconic location in the center of the Russian capital had been already picked as an assembly point for similar protests before.This time, people followed calls by, who, along with other opposition figures of the Moscow council had been rejected because of suspected signature-collection fraud. The rally had not been approved by the city hall, which said it was unable to provide security for the gathering, due to a large number of other events on that day.Having met up at the boulevard, people then started moving towards Pushkinskaya Square, located just about two kilometers northwest of the Kremlin. There, surrounded by supporters, Sobol again called for the dropping of the ban and the release of protesters detained during earlier unsanctioned rallies.Organizers reported around 2,000 people taking part in the event, while the Interior Ministry put the number at 750. Police were seen blocking parts of the square, urging people to disperse.The Saturday event was much smaller than previous ones.Moscow city council elections are set for September, 8 and will see candidates compete for 45 seats in the legislature.