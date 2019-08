If you're about to call bonkers on this, you're not the only one: the same Israeli party which was purportedly hacked by villainous Russians dismissed the report, citing its suspiciously convenient timing.Just when you think the world had had enough of the constant 'Russian hacker' narrative that US politics and mainstream media keep pushing without coherent proof,According to a report by Israel's Channel 12, tech security audit company CGI - hired by the Blue and White party to check for cybersecurity flaws - came to the conclusion that those notoriously pesky Russian hackers had breached"This is," CGI gushed in their summary, according to The Jerusalem Post.Instead of ringing alarms, however, the party took the CGI report with a big bag of salt and turned to other cyber experts for a second opinion. Why? Because"Political officials who are worried about our forthcoming victory tried to obtain information from the leadership of the campaign," the party said in a statement, according to The Jerusalem Post. "The [CGI] report spoke of suspicion of an attempt to obtain information, but it turned out to be a lie.."The incident evokes memories of a very similar incident which took place in March, when Israeli counterintelligence agency Shin Bet told Gantz that his phone had been hacked - that time, by the Iranians."We do not comment on issues that touch on core aspects of Israel's security," the party said. "It should be emphasized that this event took place four years after Benny Gantz completed his service as IDF chief of staff and therefore raises important questions as to the specific timing of publication of this news item."