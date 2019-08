© Twitter / Defense Adanced Research Agency

DARPA has prompted panic and mockery for its bizarre Twitter shout out urgently seeking complex urban tunnel systems for unspecified "research and experimentation" at very short notice."Attention, city dwellers! We're interested in identifying university-owned or commercially managed underground urban tunnels & facilities able to host research & experimentation," the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) tweeted on Wednesday, sparking a wave of alarming theories ranging from zombie and alien invasions, to psyops and the end of the world.DARPA dismissed one person's theory they wanted to store monsters down there by responding with a reference to the sci-fi Netflix show 'Stranger Things': "Please. Demogorgons are such a Department of Energy thing."DARPA is the US Department of Defense arm responsible for the development of emerging military technologies, and has a long history of coming up with crazy (and terrifying) ideas.