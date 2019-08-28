© Reuters / Edgar Su

Violent demonstrations in Hong Kong have entered their 12th week, but for any would-be protesters who have not yet taken to the streets, CNN recently published a handy how-to guide.The CNN guide instructs budding protesters on exactly "what to wear" if they want to stay safe, just like the "seasoned pros" who have been pounding the pavements for weeks already.CNN's list of must-have protest gear includes goggles ("obscures identity from surveillance cameras"), black T-shirts ("makes it harder for authorities to identify an individual"), gas masks (also "obscures identity") and gloves (to protect hands when "creating barriers against police").New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof even managed to whitewash British colonial rule of Hong Kong in his recent breathless coverage of the anti-Beijing protests. British oppressors were better, he implied, because back then, he could cover the region wearing "a jacket and tie" — no gas mask needed.There is a simple reason for the discrepancies in Western coverage of various foreign protests, however.This goes some way toward explaining why we see Hong Kong activists meeting with US State Department officials to conveniently discuss "human rights" as the Trump administration wages a trade and tech war against Beijing.It appears that US media, including CNN, is following the diplomatic agency's lead - and has been for some time.All the while, anti-government protesters in countries allied to the United States are ignored, actively smeared as troublemakers by the media, eyed with suspicion and sometimes even maligned as working at the behest of foreign adversaries like Russia to "sow discord" or "divide"people.