For decades, fecal transplants went unregulated, with doctors performing them as they pleased.In June, after a patient died and another was sickened from a fecal transplant that contained drug-resistant bacteria, the Food and Drug Administration stepped in and set new guidelines for the procedure.The guidelines specified that both donors and their stool should be screened for the presence of "multidrug-resistant organisms." They were included in an alert issued by the agency stating that the two patients who got sick had weakened immune systems, and thatBut no additional information on the cases was provided, such as how the stool was processed, how it was given to the patients or what it was being used to treat.The announcement raised more questions than it answered. Chief among them:As for the question of why there had been no guidelines, that requires a look back at the long history of the procedure.Until several years ago, fecal microbiota transplants, or FMTs, were completely unregulated. The procedures were considered to fall under the heading of "practice of medicine," a rubric that allows doctors to use treatments that haven't been approved and might not even have a very long track record."Doctors reasoned that the problem was that antibiotics had killed the normal microbes residing in the intestine and that somehow disrupted the normal ecosystem there, which allowed bad bacteria to flourish," said Dr. Alexander Khoruts, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota. "They thought, maybe that could be reversed by adding [gut bacteria] from healthy people through enemas. It worked spectacularly well."Word of the treatment's success started to spread and doctors around the country began to use the technique, even though there weren't any clinical trials to prove its worth.By 2012, a not-for-profit company named Open Biome began to collect and process stool from donors, selling their "product" to gastroenterologists who didn't want to do it themselves.However, the FDA still hadn't established any guidelines about what doctors should look for in donors and their stool before carrying out transplants. To be sure, many providers did check for certain pathogens, but there was also an assumption that if the donor was healthy, their stool probably didn't contain dangerous bacteria.Following the publication of the New England Journal of Medicine article, the FDA stepped in.In response, the FDA relented slightly. The agency decided to permit, through what it calls "enforcement discretion," the use of FMT outside of clinical trials for a specific group of patients: those with C. diff infections that didn't go away with the standard antibiotic treatment. Doctors, for their part, had to be sure to explain the potential risks of the procedure.At that time, nobody, including the FDA, knew exactly what those risks might be — indeed, that's always a concern with an unstudied and unproven treatment — but according to Khoruts, the main worry from the FDA's perspective was the risk of infection."We determined that it made the most sense to regulate it as a biologic drug," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the FDA, explained. "And in many ways, it does resemble a drug. Is it the perfect analogy? I'll be the first to admit it's not perfect."With the drug designation, the therapy was more likely to be tested in rigorous clinical trials, Marks said. In those trials, it would need to be evaluated for both its efficacy and safety, and scientists could study the best ways to administer the treatment."There are plenty of things in the history of medicine where the preliminary data looked good but when there were randomized controlled trials, they turned out not to be helping people and potentially harming them," Marks told NBC News. "We want to protect public health while promoting people getting the treatments they need."There's no question that FMT's popularity has soared in recent years.For Dr. Ari Grinspan, more monitoring is welcome, especially after a death involving FMT."My takeaway is that a lot of us in the field were a little cavalier with our use of it," said Grinspan, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of gastroenterology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "This is a little like blood donation back in the '80s when we didn't know we should be screening for hepatitis B or HIV."