The university is not pleased with how the comedian handled himself.Pete Davidson on Monday night berated an audience at the University of Central Florida after some people in the crowd took out their phones.Davidson was captured on video lambasting the crowd for more than a minute, saying he would leave if they did not act accordingly."I don't have to be here," said the Saturday Night Live castmember at the tour stop. "I can just give them their money back because I don't give a fuck."There were some laughs as Davidson ranted, but it turned into a smattering of boos and random heckling.After about 90 seconds of insults, the comic announced he would continue with the show."I just wanted to scare you — but grow up. Seriously," he said.UCF officials confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Davidson did continue the show, which lasted around an hour.Still, the university was not pleased.