© Yoan Valat / Pool / Reuters

Pushing Russia away from Europe is a profound strategic mistake.

The world order is being shaken like never before.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that it would be a "strategic mistake" for Western nations not to change their attitude toward Moscow."We are living the end of Western hegemony," Macron told diplomats on Tuesday, after hosting the G7 meeting in the city of Biarritz on France's Atlantic coast over the weekend.The French leader also talked about the "unprecedented crisis" plaguing the global market economy.These "choices" are impacting "the conflicts in the Middle and elsewhere, making it necessary to rethink military and diplomatic strategies," the president noted.