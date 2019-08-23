Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne talks to CNN's Chris Cuomo about being approached by the FBI to have contact with Russian national Maria Butina and the involvement of higher-ups in the bureau. Byrne predicted more whistleblowers will come forward and that then-FBI Director James Comey knew what was happening.
Byrne continually referred to those involved with the conspiracy as "X, Y, and Z." Byrne revealed that Mr. Z is former FBI Director James Comey in his interview with Cuomo.
In an interview with FNC's Martha MacCallum earlier on Thursday, Byrne said the FBI was "hijacked" by those at the top and there was a conspiracy to set up Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Marco Rubio, and Sen. Ted Cruz.CUOMO: You're giving them anonymity now, but I heard you say on FOX, if you go put a camera in Jim Comey's face and say the name Patrick Byrne, you're not going to like the reaction he gets.
BYRNE: That's the Z. That's Mr. Z.
CUOMO: So you believe that Jim Comey knew that you were being asked to do these things in the name of the United States government?
BYRNE: Not only knew. I was specifically told, this request is coming from Jim Comey at the request of somebody, who I'm not going to name. Do not assume it is the president. Do not assume it was President Obama. Do not assume that.
"I'm highly confident that Bill Barr, the Department of Justice, will be providing those names on an indictment someday in the not too distant," Byrne said of people involved in the higher-ups.
