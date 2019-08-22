Great news, fellow lifters. Your training will not only improve your overall health and provide you with incredible strength and mass gains - it will give you a longer lifetime to enjoy those benefits as well!In the modern society, most of the people tend to lack the skills of aging well - the unhappy mix of bad food choices, sedentary office jobs and piles of mismanaged emotional stress comes with an awful price that is usually felt a lot stronger in the later decades of life. A general life dissatisfaction and a number of painful chronic conditions are just the tip of the iceberg. What about the risk of developing life-threatening diseases that are known to lurk around unhealthy lifestyles, year by year, day by day? If you spend a lifetime treating your body poorly, don't be surprised when it stabs you in the back at old age. Actually, you should thank it for not giving up on you a lot earlier.According to the author of the study, Jennifer Kraschnewski, M.D, strength training enables you to live a longer, healthier life by keeping you physically active, improving your balance, strengthening your muscles and increasing your bone density. The last one is crucial for preventing bone fractures, which are infamously detrimental to the health of older people. And finally, training helps you maintain a healthy weight, which in turn will lower the risk for developing many diseases associated with obesity.If you're already into strength training, good for you. If you want to try it out for the first time, it's never too late. But if you're middle-aged or beyond and have led a relatively inactive lifestyle up to now, you might benefit from consulting your doctor first, and then finding a suitable personal trainer.Yet, it doesn't have to be that way. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, older adults can make significant gains in strength and a decent increase in muscle size in only a few months of regular training. Start slowly and progress in a gradual manner - any type of exercise can be adjusted to your needs and abilities. With a bit of caution and persistence, anyone can significantly improve their health, well-being and longevity.