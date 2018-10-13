Single Weight Training Set Can Provide as Much Benefit as Five Sets

"Marked increases in strength and endurance can be attained by resistance-trained individuals with just three, 13-minute weekly sessions over an eight-week period, and these gains are similar to that achieved with a substantially greater time commitment."

Group No. 1 completed five sets of seven exercises at eight to 12 repetitions each, with 90 seconds of rest between sets. Time investment: 70 minutes

Group No. 2 completed three sets of each exercise (eight to 12 reps). Time investment: 40 minutes

Group No. 3 completed a single set of each exercise (eight to 12 reps). Time investment: 13 minutes

Muscle Size Does Not Determine Strength and Endurance

Boost Strength by 50 Percent in Two Months

"The people in Westcott's study did 12 to 13 exercises. The comparison group did 10 repetitions of each exercise, pulling the weight up and lowering it over a period of the usual two seconds in each direction. The other half did five repetitions, but lifted slowly, 10 seconds on the upstroke and four seconds on the way back down. (Hutchins and others recommend 10 seconds each way.)

That's 20 seconds of muscle contraction for each repetition instead of 4 seconds. Multiply that by five repetitions and 12 exercises, and you have a killer workout, Westcott says... Those doing SuperSlow in both groups experienced a greater than 50 percent gain in strength. In fact, the results were so difficult to believe that Westcott had them verified at Virginia Tech."

Removing Momentum Turns Weight Lift Into a HIIT Exercise

"With other exercises, to make them more challenging, you usually have to increase the force required - the weight level, whatever - which brings on aches and pains. This makes them more dangerous. With SuperSlow, you can make exercise much more challenging without increasing force."

Intensity and Duration Are Inversely Proportional

The Nitric Oxide Dump - One of the Quickest HIIT Exercises Out There

10 squats, raising your arms parallel to the floor as you squat and getting your butt back as far as possible, making sure your knees stay behind your toes

10 perpendicular arm raises, stopping when your arms are the height of your shoulders

10 jumping jack motions without the jumping; just moving your hands overhead and touching on the upper and lower portions

10 overhead shoulder presses, making sure to keep your chest out and shoulder blades pinched together

Strength Training Is Important for Health