A recent study by the University of Sydney has revealed that Increased muscle strength leads to improved brain function in adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI).With 135 million people forecast to suffer from dementia in 2050, the study's findings - published in the Journal of American Geriatrics today - gives an idea on the type and intensity of exercise that is recommended for our growing ageing population.Mild Cognitive Impairment is defined by people who have noticeably reduced cognitive abilities such as reduced memory but are still able to live independently, it is often an early sign to Alzheimer's disease.The study involved 100 community-dwelling adults with MCI, aged between 55 and 86. They were divided into four groups doing either:Resistance exercise and computerized cognitive training; resistance exercise and a placebo computerized training (watching nature videos); brain training and a placebo exercise program (seated stretching/calisthenics); or placebo physical exercise and placebo cognitive training.Participants doing resistance exercise prescribed weight lifting sessions twice a week for six months, worked to at least 80 per cent of their peak strength.As they got stronger, the amount of weight they lifted on each machine was increased to maintain the intensity at 80 per cent of their peak strength."The more we can get people doing resistance training like weight lifting, the more likely we are to have a healthier ageing population," said Dr. Mavros."The key however is to make sure you are doing it frequently, at least twice a week, and at a high intensity so that you are maximizing your strength gains. This will give you the maximum benefit for your brain."These new findings showed an increase in the size of specific areas of the brain among those who took part in the weight training program. These brain changes were linked to the cognitive improvements after weight lifting."The next step now is to determine if the increases in muscle strength are also related to increases in brain size that we saw," said senior author Professor Maria Fiatarone Singh, geriatrician at University of Sydney.