© Pixabay / Rodion Zhuravlev

The gigantic Apophis asteroid hurtling towards Earth has sparked a flurry of panicked news reports. Elon Musk is warning that we are completely defenseless against planet-killer asteroids even if this one doesn't pose a threat.Roughly the size of four football fields, if the space rock were to hit Earth, it would smash us with the force of 15,000 nuclear weapons detonating simultaneously.The Department of Celestial Mechanics at St. Petersburg State University previously warned that the 370-meter-wide asteroid could strike the Earth sometime in 2068. That is, if it somehow manages to pass through a two-meter-wide 'keyhole' area of space during its close flyby of the Earth in 2029 (with odds of roughly one-in-2.3-million).While it will travel more than the width of the full Moon within a minute when it screams past Earth on April 13, 2029, the asteroid, named after the Egyptian god of evil and destruction who dwelled in eternal darkness, will more likely provide a magnificent spectacle for stargazers than the doom of all life on Earth.Of this would-be harbinger of the apocalypse, NASA says that the "international asteroid research community couldn't be more excited" about what the agency dubs "an incredible opportunity for science."In fact, NASA and Musk's SpaceX are already developing their first mission to redirect an asteroid for the so-called Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which will target the asteroid 65803 Didymos sometime in June 2021 using one of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets with $69 million in NASA funding.NASA does admit, however, that there remains a small chance of it impacting the Earth; somewhere in the region of 1-in-100,000, "many decades from now" though more detailed future calculations are expected to effectively render the asteroid harmless to our planet.