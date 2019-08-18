© Reuters / Mohammad Ismail







At least 63 people have been killed after a powerful blast rocked a wedding reception in the western part of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. Nearly two hundred people have been injured.The explosion that ripped through the wedding hall bustling with guests claimed 63 lives, Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahim confirmed early Sunday, adding that another 182 people have suffered injuries.Witnesses said the building was packed with guests when the blast struck, as it's Afghani tradition to invite hundreds of people to weddings.Videos on social media showed shocked women screaming and crying outside the Shahr-e-Dubai wedding hall.Gruesome photos reportedly taken at the scene of the tragedy pictured bodies scattered on the floor amid overturned tables and chairs.Conflicting reports have emerged as to the number of people killed and injured in theTolo News reported earlier on Sunday, citing sources, that at least 40 people were killed and over 100 people were injured in the blast.