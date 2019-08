© REUTERS / Scott Morgan

Tulsi Vs. Google Suit

Leaked Google Docs

Tulsi Gabbard, a vocal proponent of breaking up the tech monopolies, had her campaign's advertising account suspended by Google after the Democratic debate in late June and is currently seeking $50 million in damages.Zach Vorhies, a former Google employee who has been leaking documents suggesting political biases within the company, has rendered assistance to the representatives of 2020 Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard, who is suing Google for disabling her search ads account.In an open letter on the social media network Minds, Vorhies said that he had investigated the suspension of the Google account of conservative thinker Jordan Peterson in 2017."To my knowledge, this bug has never been fixed," Vorhies said. "When Google says an account was deactivated because of 'suspicious' activity, this is how they often do it."While his revelation does not mean that Google itself was behind the scheme, it indicates that the company had failed to address the vulnerability in a timely manner.He suggested that this knowledge may be of use to Tulsi Gabbard's attorneys.The Hawaii congresswoman's 2020 campaign advertising account went offline for six hours shortly after the first Democratic debate on 27 and 28 June, cutting her campaign site off from millions of potential voters.Gabbard, who is campaigning against online censorship and calls for the breakup of big tech monopolies, accused Google of suppressing her voice and filed a lawsuit against the company in federal court.In the lawsuit, her campaign team said Google had "not provided a straight answer" as to what happened, and is seeking $50 million in damages and an injunction to stop the company from "further inter-meddling" in the 2020 election.Google reportedly cited "problems with billing information or violations of our advertising policies," later stating there was "suspicious behaviour in the payment activity in your account" before reinstating it.Google maintains that its search algorithms cannot determine the nuances between different agendas and therefore are devoid of a political bias.Vorhies, however, told Project Veritas that he had been collecting the documents for over a year after he "saw something dark and nefarious going on with the company".He was eventually unmasked by an anonymous account which he believes was run by a Google employee, and was approached by police for a "wellness check" after a call from his employers.Last week, he reportedly turned over 950 pages of documents about Google's alleged political bias to the Department of Justice."It will be so revolting that it doesn't matter what the solution is, a solution will just form as a reaction to this manipulation they have done," he said.