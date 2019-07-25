© Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Are we going to continue to think for ourselves or are we going to just let the biggest tech companies decide who wins every election from now on?

I really don't buy the idea that big tech is politically neutral, and I think we need to start incorporating that into whatever strategy we use to have a democracy going forward.

A senior Google software engineer has dismissed the idea that Big Tech can be politically neutral and called out his company as "very biased," joining Project Veritas' growing stable of whistleblowers."I'm very concerned to see Big Tech and Big Media merge basically with a political party, with the Democratic party," Greg Coppola, a Googler since 2014 who works on the AI Google Assistant, told the conservative muckraking outlet.While he doesn't have a specific "smoking gun" proving bias, decades of programming experience (he's been coding since age 10, he said) inform his growing certainty about Google's political slant.Google only began meddling in politics starting with the 2016 election, the engineer claimed, explaining that "the angle that the Democrats and the media took was that anyone who liked Donald Trump was a racist, even a Nazi, and that got picked up everywhere" - even Google. And even then, "most people's jobs are not political and don't involve politics." But it only takes a few bad apples to spoil democracy for everyone.Ultimately, the "ambiguity" is the problem, Coppola said. Google's search results have been trusted as the best for over a decade, and the reality and depth of what he claims is political meddling is only now filtering into the general consciousness.While Coppola said he enjoys working for Google and stopped short of accusing his bosses of lying under oath (though he did go so far as to deny their congressional testimony was true), he was apparently willing to risk being fired in order to speak to the outlet.