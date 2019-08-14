A lot of young men seem to be lost and disenfranchised, but only the likes of Jordan Peterson are engaging with themA horrific act of violence takes several innocent lives, a frantic live-stream details the events, terrifying mobile footage spreads rapidly online. Then come the tweets of condemnation from world leaders, followed by an onslaught of outrage split down partisan lines.The way that shootings, or suicide bombings, or knife attacks are politicised depending on the backgrounds of the perpetrators and the victims shows how successful these acts are in deepening the divisions in society. And that is one of the intentions that the perpetrators share, no matter their race or politics.Surely the question we need to be asking runs deeper: be it anti-Hispanic, anti-Muslim, anti-western, anti-women, anti-black, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, why are so many young men prone to being radicalised in this way?I know that discussions around men and masculinity are just as politically charged as discussions around terrorism, which makes this a difficult area to address. This is partially what led to me to make a Guardian video series on modern masculinity this year.As a journalist, I have covered stories in male-dominated spaces, from culture and sport to knife crime and terrorism. And I've noticed that conversations around the relationship between masculinity and violence were often dragged into a partisan debate where "the left" seemed to demonise men, and "the right" claimed ownership over masculine identity. This discussion has become even more charged with the rise of the #MeToo movement.Jordan Peterson, whose book 12 Rules for Life is an international bestseller and whose videos on YouTube have amassed millions of views, remains a problematic figure due to some of his ideas. He has been accused of having an "alt-right" audience, although I was surprised when I went to an event of his in Birmingham to see quite a few men in the audience who described themselves as Jeremy Corbyn supporters, "lefties" and even Marxists.In a seemingly fractured world where organised religion is in decline, this point strikes me as an important one - especially when looking at the profiles of the men who are committing these horrific acts of violence.Anders Behring Breivik sought to give meaning to his murderous rampage. He wrote a 1,500-page manifesto railing against "the Islamisation of Europe" in July 2011 before killing 77 people in Norway. Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who shot dead 51 people in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, this year, wrote a 74-page screed citing Breivik as an inspiration, and posted it on the web forum 8chan. And last weekend Patrick Crusius posted his own manifesto on 8chan before killing 20 people in El Paso, Texas, in an attack aimed at Hispanics.In the Fox interview, Peterson had noted how the shooters influenced each other, saying: "It's like a psychological epidemic these people keep track of each other and there's a competitive element to it ... part of what drives them is motivation for notoriety - notoriety is better than being ignored."His biggest critics accuse him of being a pseudo-intellectual and dismiss him as an alt-right icon. Yet few on the left offer up well-developed ideas on the crisis of masculinity and the role of men - certainly there is no one who is speaking to lost and disenfranchised males with anything like his reach. It's not enough simply to call out the patriarchy, toxic masculinity or misogyny.Addressing the perceived lack of purpose and meaning in these people's lives would be a first step in engaging the worrying number of disillusioned young men whose frustration, fear and anger is currently being harnessed by hardliners, be they jihadist recruiters or Trump.- Iman Amrani is a Guardian multimedia journalist