© Dan Brandenburg/Getty Images



© Dan Brandenburg/Getty Images



Delaware has become the first no-kill state in the U.S. for animals that enter shelters , according to animal welfare activists.The Best Friends Animal Society , which tracks no-kill rates by state, announced the state's achievement at its annual conference in Dallas last month.For a state to be considered no-kill by the group, it must save at least 90% of dogs and cats entering shelters.Last year, about 733,000 dogs and cats were killed in the U.S., according to the Best Friend Animal Society.with a rate of two cats for every dog, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania.Activists are focusing on states like Florida , Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, due to limited resources and pet overpopulation, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.The Best Friends Animal Society aims to achieve no-kill status for dogs and cats nationwide by 2025.