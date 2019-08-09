A Tennessee man serving life in prison for murder has been freed after 12 years over a fingerprint pointing to another man.News outlets report 36-year-old Adam Braseel accepted a deal last month allowing him to maintain his innocence and get time served for felony aggravated assault. He now says he wants a pardon.No one witnessed the 2006 bludgeoning of Malcolm Burrows.In 2017, a retested fingerprint matched a red-headed man named Kermit Eugene Bryson, who killed himself in 2008 as authorities tried arresting him for killing an officer. The plea ended the subsequent retrial.